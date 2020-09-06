New Delhi: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi in the opening match of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the revamped schedule of which was finally revealed Sunday.

The tournament starts on September 19 and will be entirely in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MI and CSK were originally scheduled to play the opening match of the 2020 season at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on March 29. However the outbreak of the pandemic in India and the subsequent lockdown led to the tournament being postponed indefinitely.

Match schedule:

September 19: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

September 20: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

September 21: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

September 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

September 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

September 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

September 25: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

September 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

September 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

September 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

September 29: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

September 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 1: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi (3:30PM IST).

October 3: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 4: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah (3:30PM IST).

October 4: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 6: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 9: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 10: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi (3:30PM IST). October 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai (3:30PM IST).

October 11: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 12: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 14: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 16: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 17: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (3:30PM IST).

October 17: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi (3:30PM IST).

October 18: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 19: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 20: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 24: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Abu Dhabi (3:30PM IST).

October 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai (3:30PM IST).

October 25: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

October 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 28: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

October 29: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

October 30: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi (7:330PM IST).

October 31: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai (3:30PM IST).

October 31: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

November 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Abu Dhabi (3:30PM IST).

November 1: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai (7:30PM IST).

November 2: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi (7:30PM IST).

November 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah (7:30PM IST).

After the tournament opener, which will be held on a Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday with the Delhi Capitals taking on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The matches then shift to Sharjah where Rajasthan Royals face CSK on September 22. Kolkata Knight Riders start their campaign with a match against MI the next day in Abu Dhabi, the BCCI said in a statement.

There will be 10 double headers with the first match starting at 3.30 p.m. IST and the second at 7.30 p.m. IST. Twenty four matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah, it said.

