Bangalore: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Player Auction list has been announced. A total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in here February 12 and 13. This will be the 15th season of the IPL and some of the biggest stars of world cricket will be coming together to light up the prestigious tournament.

Amongst the 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped cricketers and seven belong to Associate Nations.

A fierce battle to acquire the services of some of the finest Indian cricketing talent is on the cards when the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and others go under the hammer.

The 10 IPL franchisees – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Team Ahmedabad will also be bidding to have some of the biggest foreign cricketing names. Among them are Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Rupees two crore is the highest reserve price and 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of rupees one crore.

The IPL has always been a tournament where talent and opportunity coexist and India’s U-19 stars such as Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and some of the talked-about Indian cricketers such as Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Krunal Pandya, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan will be looking to cash in and make their mark during the auction and then, in the competition.

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction.

The country-wise breakdown of 220 overseas players is listed below:

Country Auction List

Afghanistan 17

Australia 47

Bangladesh 5

England 24

Ireland 5

New Zealand 24

South Africa 33

Sri Lanka 23

West Indies 34

Zimbabwe 1

Namibia 3

Nepal 1

Scotland 2

USA 1