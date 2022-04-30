Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here Saturday.

RCB has made one change with Suyash Prabhudessai making way for all-rounder Mahipal Lomror.

Yash Dayal and Abhinav Manohar miss out for the Titans as medium pacer Pradeep Sangwan and batter Sai Sudarshan come in.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.