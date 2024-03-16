New Delhi: Australia pacer Mitchell Starc opened up on returning to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is prepared for a “bit of circus.”

After nearly nine years, Starc is set to make his highly anticipated return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) arena, donning the colours of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming 2024 edition. Starc’s astronomical price tag of 24.70 crore in the auction made headlines, establishing him as the costliest player in IPL history following a fierce bidding war with the Gujarat Titans.

The seasoned pacer, who previously represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL’s early seasons, is eager to embark on this new chapter with KKR, expressing his excitement about the prospect of reuniting with the franchise. Reflecting on his IPL journey, Starc acknowledged his previous stint in the league and his decision to withdraw from joining KKR in 2018, highlighting the anticipation surrounding his return to the fold. The Australian pacer played two seasons of the IPL in 2014 and 2015 with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and picked up 34 wickets across both campaigns.

In an interview with cricket.com.au, Starc shared his enthusiasm for the challenge ahead, emphasising his readiness to embrace the dynamic environment of the IPL. With a fresh roster of teammates and a renewed sense of purpose, Starc is poised to make his mark in the world’s premier T20 competition, relishing the opportunity to compete against the best in the business.

“It’s been eight years, I think. Back to KKR where I was supposed to be in 2018. So I’ll be back there for the chance to pull on the gold and purple. I guess my memories are few and far between of back in 2014 and 2015 with RCB but yeah, really excited to get stuck in. Obviously, a new group of players. A bunch of guys I certainly haven’t met or been able to work with before,” said Starc to cricket.com.au.

Acknowledging the electrifying atmosphere and global appeal of the IPL, Starc anticipates an exhilarating season ahead, characterizing the tournament as a “circus” that encapsulates the essence of T20 cricket at its finest.

“A couple of guys that I’ve, international guys that I’ve played against and come across. Yeah, it’s gonna be exciting. It’s definitely a new challenge. But yeah, it’ll be exciting. It’s always a bit of a circus when it is the best T20 league in the world. So, yeah I look forward to it,” said Starc.

KKR will play their season opener against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23 at the iconic Eden Gardens.