Lucknow: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl against hosts Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here Monday.

CSK made two changes, bringing in Shaik Rasheed in place of Devon Conway while Ravichandran Ashwin made way for Jamie Overton.

LSG made one change with Mitchell Marsh coming back into the side in place of Himmat Singh.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant( wk/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi.