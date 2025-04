Mullanpur: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here Tuesday.

KKR made one change to their playing XI, bringing in pacer Anrich Nortje in place of spin all-rounder Moeen Ali.

PBKS have handed a debut to Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy.