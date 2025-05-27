Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant struck a blistering hundred as his team scored 227 for three against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final league fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League here Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, LSG were well served by Pant’s 61-ball unbeaten knock and Mitchell Marsh’s 37-ball 67.

The LSG captain reached his century in just 54 balls.

Pant had scored his first IPL ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad while he was with Delhi Capitals in the 2018 season.

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 227/3 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 118 not out, Micthell Marsh 67).