Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in an Indian Premier League match here Thursday.

Opting to bowl, LSG restricted KKR to 181 for four.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45 off 33 balls), skipper Ajinkya Rahane (41 off 24 balls), Rovman Powell (39 not out off 24 balls) and Cameron Green (32 not out off 24 balls) were the major contributors for the home side.

For LSG, Digvesh Singh Rathi (1/25) was the pick of the bowlers.

Chasing 182, LSG rode on Ayush Badoni’s 34-ball 54 and Mukul Chooudhary’s brilliant 27-ball 54 not out to cross the line in a last ball thriller.

For KKR, Anukul Roy (2/32) and Vaibhav Arora (2/38) were the main wicket-takers.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 181 for 4 in 20 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 45, Ajinkya Rahane 41; Digvesh Singh Rathi 1/25).

Lucknow Super Giants: 182 for 7 in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 54, Mukul Choudhary 54 not out; Anukul Roy 2/32).