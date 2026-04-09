Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 181 for four in an Indian Premier League match here Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45 off 33 balls), skipper Ajinkya Rahane (41 off 24 balls), Rovman Powell (39 not out off 24 balls) and Cameron Green (32 not out off 24 balls) were the major contributors for the home side.

For LSG, Digvesh Singh Rathi (1/25) was the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 181 for 4 in 20 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 45, Ajinkya Rahane 41; Digvesh Singh Rathi 1/25).