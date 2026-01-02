New Delhi: The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune is likely to host a few Rajasthan Royals (RR) home games in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), sources familiar with the matter told IANS Friday.

IANS had previously reported in November that RR and defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were in the reckoning to get the venue in Gahunje as their home venue ahead of IPL 2026. RR had even done an inspection of the stadium and an initial recce of the nearby facilities.

Sources have said RR is more likely to get Pune as their home venue, which in turn will replace Jaipur, which has been their base since the inception of IPL in 2008. “Things are going very close for both MCA and RR to close the deal. Many discussions are going on, so this is likely to be a reality,” further said sources.

RR’s decision to move some of their home matches away from their primary venue at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium arises from ongoing disagreements with the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

Tensions escalated in IPL 2025 when an RCA official levelled match-fixing allegations against the franchise, something which they categorically denied while calling for strict action against the individual concerned.

As of now, RCA is run by an ad hoc committee headed by Deen Dayal Kumawat, and it is understood that not having the house in order will also be a major factor in RR playing its home games in Pune.

RR, the IPL 2008 winners, also have another home ground at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. “It’s like a matter of time now for this announcement to come anytime soon from the BCCI,” said another source tracking the development to IANS.

The MCA Stadium in Pune has hosted men’s international games in all formats, including the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup and the Women’s T20 Challenge.

In IPL, it has been the home ground for Pune Warriors India, Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in various timelines of the 2010s.

IANS