Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals posted a formidable 150 for three against Mumbai Indians in their truncated IPL match, which was reduced to 11-overs-a-side contest here Tuesday following a rain delay.

Asked to bat first, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went all guns blazing from the get-go, putting on 80 runs in only 5 overs at the Barsapara Stadium.

Jaiswal top-scored with an unbeaten 77 off 32 balls, while the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi plundered 39 runs in just 14 balls, including whacking the great Jasprit Bumrah for two sixes in his very first over.

Sooryavanshi smashed five sixes and a four in his whirlwind knock, while Jaiswal struck 10 boundaries and four maximums during his entertaining stay in the middle.

The start of the match was delayed by over two-and-a-half hours due to persistent rain.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 150/3 in 11 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 77, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 39).