Mumbai: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field in their IPL 2021 opening match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium here Saturday.

Opposition skipper MS Dhoni also wanted to field, saying, “We were also looking to bowl. It is slightly difficult to defend on this ground.”

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper/captain), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(wicket-keeper/captain), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

IANS