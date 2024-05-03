Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowlers rose to the occasion and defended a modest total en route to a 24-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here Friday.

Incidentally, it was KKR’s first win over MI in Mumbai after 12 years.

Opting to bowl, Jasprit Bumrah (3/18) was at his best as MI bowled out KKR for a modest 169.

Sri Lankan medium pacer Nuwan Thushara (3/42) blew the top-order while Bumrah was menacing at the back end with skipper Hardik Pandya (2/44) also getting a couple of wickets.

For KKR, Venkatesh Iyer (70 off 52) and Manish Pandey (42 off 31) made significant contributions to take the visitors to a decent but sub-par total.

But MI faltered in their chase as they were bowled out for 145 in 18.5 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 35) and Tim David (24 off 20) were the notable contributors for MI in their failed chase.

Mitchell Starc was the best bowler for KKR with figures of 4 for 33, while Varun Chakravarthy (2/22), Sunil Narine (2/22) and Andre Russell (2/30) picked up two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 169 all out in 19.5 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 70, Manish Pandey 42; Jasprit Bumrah 3/18, Nuwan Thushara 3/42).

Mumbai Indians: 145 all out in 18.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 56; Mitchell Starc 4/33).

PTI