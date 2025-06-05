Bengaluru: IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the 11 supporters, who lost their lives in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team’s IPL victory celebrations here.

Lakhs of people turned out to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli and Co. leading to complete chaos that caused the death of 11 people outside the stadium here Wednesday.

𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗿𝘂 The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial… pic.twitter.com/C50WID1FEI — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 5, 2025

“The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family,” RCB issued a statement on social media Thursday.

Read Also | NHRC steps in after Bengaluru stampede, sends notices over deaths

“As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident,” it added.

More than 50 people were injured in the incident.