Bengaluru: IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the 11 supporters, who lost their lives in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team’s IPL victory celebrations here.
Lakhs of people turned out to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli and Co. leading to complete chaos that caused the death of 11 people outside the stadium here Wednesday.
“The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family,” RCB issued a statement on social media Thursday.
Read Also | NHRC steps in after Bengaluru stampede, sends notices over deaths
“As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident,” it added.
More than 50 people were injured in the incident.