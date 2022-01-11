Johannesburg: IPL’s costliest-ever player, South African all-rounder Chris Morris has announced his retirement from all formats of the game. Chris Morris represented South Africa in four Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20 Internationals. He picked up 48 wickets in ODIs and 34 in T20I respectively. Morris scored 467 runs in ODIs and 133 in T20s respectively.

Morris took to social media Monday to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket. He said he is set to take up a coaching role with domestic side Titans.

“Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket! Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small…it’s been a fun ride! Delighted to be taking up a coaching role at @titanscricket #lifebeginsnow,” the 34-year-old Morris wrote on his Instagram page.

A right-arm pacer and explosive batter, Morris made his Test debut in 2016. However, he featured in only four games in traditional format, making 173 runs and taking 12 wickets.

In the IPL, Morris played for Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchises in the IPL.

Morris has always commanded a high price among the IPL franchises. In the 2021 auction, Rajasthan Royals bought him for a whopping Rs 16 crore and 25 lakh.