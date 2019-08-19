Bhubaneswar: Quick on the heels of the appointment of a new police DG and a chief secretary, the state government Monday named a new police commissioner for the twin city. As part of a massive reshuffle in the IPS, the government appointed 1990 batch IPS officer, Sudhanshu Sarangi, as the police commissioner while incumbent Satyajit Mohanty was shifted as Additional DG, Prisons & Director, Correctional Service.

Mahendra Pratap, another 1990 batch IPS officer, was transferred as Director of Printing Press Stationary while Sanjeeb Panda is the new Transport Commissioner, RP Koche is new ADG (law & order). Rajesh Kumar was named Director, State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) while Ashish Kumar Singh is the new DIG (central range).

Diptesh Kumar Pattanayak was posted as IG, eastern range while Satyabrata Bhoi was posted as DIG, Berhampur, Himanshu Lal as DIG, Sambalpur, Shefeen Ahmed K as DIG, Koraput, Anirudh Kumar Singh as DIG-special intelligence wing and Amitendra Nath Sinha as DIG, crime branch.

Among IG rank officers, Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi was appointed as IG- personnel, Ghanshyam Upadhyay as IG-economic offence wing, NB Bharathi as IG-human rights protection cell, Amitabh Thakur as IG-operation, PS Ranpise as IG-vigilance, Rekha Lohani as IG-south range-Berhampur, Asheet Kumar Panigrahi as IG-home guard, fire service & civil defence and Yatindra Koyal as IG-SAP. The government transferred 16 SPs.

The new SPs are Parmar Smit Parshottamdas (Mayurbhanj), Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo (Koraput), Vinit Agarwai (in-charge Nuapada), Kanwar Vishal Singh (Sambalpur), Awinash Kumar (EOW), Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo (I/C Malkangiri), Padmini Sahoo (Bargarh), Ajay Pratap Swain (I/C-Khurda), Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra (Crime Branch), R Prakash (Jagatsinghpur), Y Raghunath Rao (I/C-Boudh), Jagmohan Meena (Angul), K Siva Subramani (Rourkela), Mitrabhanu Mahapatra (Keonjhar), Sarthak Sarangi (vigilance) and Madkar Sandeep Sampat (Bolangir). Besides, Sagarika Nath was transferred as in-charge of DCP traffic, Bhubaneswar while OPS officer Trinath Patel is the new SRP-Rourkela.