Beijing: Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has launched a budget-friendly 5G smartphone called the iQOO U3 in China.

The device will be available in two options such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage at a starting price of 1,498 yuan, reports GizmoChina.

The smartphone features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen that has a waterdrop notch for an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The screen supports a 20.07:9 aspect ratio, a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, a 401ppi pixel density, HDR10, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The device is powered by Dimensity 800U chipset along with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM fuels the device and 128 GB internal storage.

The phone comes with a uniquely designed dual camera setup housed inside a rectangle camera module. It includes a 48MP main shooter with an f/1.79 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor.

The iQOO U3 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W dual-engine fast charging.