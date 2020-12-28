Tehran: Iran has expanded the list of Americans suspected to be involvement in the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Quds Force.

“The number of the main accused in the assassination of Soleimani has increased from 45 to 48,” Xinhua news agency quoted Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign advisor to the parliament speaker, as saying on Sunday.

Speaking at a press briefing about judicial measures regarding the case, Abdollahian voiced hope to see a court ruling “in the near future”.

Iran has issued warrants in six countries to arrest the perpetrators, the spokesman said.

A “harsh revenge” for the killing of the high-ranking commander is still on the agenda of the Iranian authorities, Abdollahian added.

A US airstrike January 3 near Baghdad International Airport killed Soleimani, as well as Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

June 29, Tehran Prosecutor General Ali Qasi Mehr announced that a case had been filed with the Interpol to arrest a number of US political and military officials “involved in the assassination”.

IANS