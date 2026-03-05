Tel Aviv: Iran launched another wave of missiles toward Israel Thursday, according to the Israeli military and Iranian state media, setting off air raid sirens in multiple locations, including Tel Aviv.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The Israeli military noted that the latest barrage followed a pause of more than seven hours in hostilities.

“The Israeli Air Force has identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel,” the military said in a statement, adding that air defence systems were actively working to intercept the incoming projectiles.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB also confirmed that missiles had been fired toward Israel.

Amid the escalating confrontation, Iranian state media reported that more than 1,000 people have been killed in Israeli and US strikes that began last weekend.

Tensions escalated February 28 when US-Israel joint airstrikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, members of his family, and several senior Iranian officials, which followed the collapse of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran had pursued diplomatic avenues to avert war but was compelled to respond after what he described as “American-Zionist military aggression.”

Addressing leaders of neighbouring Gulf countries, he emphasised that Iran respected their sovereignty and maintained that regional security should be ensured through collective cooperation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel stated that it and the United States had achieved “historic gains” in the conflict with Iran.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the latest strike was carried out because Iran was allegedly rebuilding its atomic bomb programme using “new underground bunkers.”

The conflict has also heightened tensions across the wider region.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani accused Iran of attempting to draw neighbouring states into the confrontation during a telephone conversation with Tehran’s foreign minister.

Turkey, meanwhile, summoned the Iranian ambassador after a missile believed to have been aimed at a base in Cyprus landed within Turkish territory, further intensifying concerns of a broader regional spillover.

The renewed exchange of strikes underscores the fragile security environment in West Asia, as diplomatic efforts appear to have stalled and military actions continue to escalate.