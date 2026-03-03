New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Tuesday postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled for March 5 in the Middle East region amid the Iran-Israel conflict, officials said.

Due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East- Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, the board has decided to postpone class 10, 12 exams March 5, said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The new dates will be announced later, and for further exams, the situation will be reviewed March 5, Bhardwaj added.

Sunday, the board had postponed the exam scheduled March 2 in the region.

This comes as the Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in a major attack on Iran launched by Israel and the United States Saturday. His death was confirmed Sunday.

US President Donald Trump said the heavy and pinpoint bombing of Iran would continue through the week or as long as necessary.