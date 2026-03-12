New Delhi: As the United States and Israel’s military campaign against Iran and the latter’s retaliatory strikes move toward their third week, Tehran has laid down three key conditions for ending the conflict, including recognition of its rights and compensation for the damage caused during the war.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran remains committed to peace but asserted that the conflict can only end if its demands are accepted by Washington and Tel Aviv.

In a statement posted on social media after holding conversations with the leaders of Russia and Pakistan, Pezeshkian said that Iran’s position on ending the war was clear.

“The only way to end this war — ignited by the Zionist regime and the US — is recognising Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression,” Pezeshkian said.

Tehran has maintained that the conflict began after attacks by the United States and Israel and has insisted that it will not agree to a ceasefire without concrete assurances regarding its security and rights

Despite these conditions, there appears to be little indication that the fighting will end soon. US President Donald Trump said that the United States intends to continue its operations, even as the war entered its second week following joint American and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets.

Speaking at a campaign-style rally in Kentucky ahead of the November midterm elections, Trump claimed that the United States had effectively gained the upper hand in the conflict but signalled that military operations were still ongoing.

“We don’t want to leave early, do we? We got to finish the job,” Trump said

Shortly before making that remark, the US President had also indicated that the conflict might end soon, arguing that there were limited remaining targets for American forces to strike.

“Any time I want it to end, it will end,” Trump said, adding that there was “practically nothing left” for the US military to bomb.

Meanwhile, the US military has issued warnings to Iranian civilians, advising them to avoid ports that host naval facilities, citing the risk of further strikes. Israel, on its part, has indicated that it still has a long list of potential targets inside Iran, including locations linked to ballistic missile capabilities and nuclear-related infrastructure.

The conflict has already resulted in heavy casualties and widespread disruption across the region.

According to estimates, nearly 2,000 people have been killed so far, most of them Iranians and Lebanese, as the violence has spilt over into Lebanon.

The war has also had a devastating impact on children. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), more than 1,100 children have either been killed or injured since the conflict began.

Global energy markets have reacted sharply to the escalation, particularly because of concerns over supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most crucial energy transit routes. Roughly one-fifth of the global oil supply passes through this narrow waterway.

Oil prices surged to nearly 120 US dollars per barrel earlier in the week before easing to around 90 dollars, but renewed tensions pushed prices higher again Wednesday.

Iran has warned that the situation could worsen further, cautioning the global community to prepare for oil prices potentially climbing as high as 200 US dollars per barrel. Tehran has also indicated that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has become nearly impossible, claiming control over the strategic waterway and attacking vessels approaching the strait.