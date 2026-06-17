Dubai: The Iranian Foreign Ministry suggested late Wednesday that the deal with the United States could be signed by Presidents Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian.

Such an signing ceremony would represent a major step for the two countries, which saw diplomatic relations break off in 1980 over the US Embassy hostage crisis in Tehran.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, quoted by Iranian state television, made the comment.

Pezeshkian became president on a promise of seeking better relations with the West. However, he’s been sidelined for months after Iran’s mass killing of protesters in January and in the war as hard-liners have taken over the levers of the country’s theocracy.