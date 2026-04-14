Washington: President Donald Trump has said that a second round of talks with Iran could be held in Islamabad “over the next two days”, according to a US media report Tuesday.

“You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go there,” Trump told The New York Post.

Trump attributed the possibility of a second round of talks to the “great job” done by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“It’s more likely, you know why? Because the field marshal is doing a great job,” the US President said.

Fox News reported that the US decision on the blockade of Iranian ports was one of the reasons for Tehran returning to the negotiating table.

“A lot is happening today and tomorrow. We have all the ingredients of a deal, but it’s not all there yet,” an unnamed US official told Fox News.

US Central Command said it successfully blocked all vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas in the first 24 hours of President Trump’s blockade.

CENTCOM said the blockade is being enforced “impartially against vessels of all nations” entering and exiting Iranian ports.

It added that six merchant vessels complied with the US directions to turn around.

More than 10,000 US service members are participating in the blockade, including over 100 aircraft and 18 warships.

CENTCOM said US forces were supporting freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.

The US and Iran failed to reach an agreement in the 21-hour marathon peace talks in Islamabad over the weekend, with Washington insisting that Tehran refused to give up its right to nuclear enrichment.