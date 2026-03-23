Dubai: Iran’s Defence Council threatened Monday to deploy naval mines across the “entire Persian Gulf” if a land invasion happens.

The council issued the statement as concern in Tehran grows about the potential arrival of US Marines to the region.

“Any attempt by the enemy to target Iran’s coasts or islands will, naturally and in accordance with established military practice, lead to the mining of all access routes … in the Persian Gulf and along the coasts,” the council said.

The US has been trying to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, to energy shipments. The Marines could come ashore to seize either islands or territory in Iran to support that mission.