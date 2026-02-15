Dubai: Iran’s top diplomat was travelling from Tehran Sunday to Geneva, where the second round of nuclear negotiations with the US will take place, Iranian state media reported.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation left for the Swiss capital after the first round of indirect talks took place in Oman last week. Oman will mediate the talks in Geneva, the IRNA state-run news agency reported on its Telegram channel.

Araghchi is also expected to meet with his Swiss and Omani counterparts, as well as the director general of the UN’s atomic watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.