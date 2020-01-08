Washington: US President Donald Trump opened his address to the nation by first saying that Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapon and then he wished all viewing the live televised coverage ‘good morning’. “Iran will never be a nuclear power as long as I am the president of the United States,” said Trump.

Trump also said that no American or Iraqi lives were lost in Iranian missile attacks on the US bases in Iraq. He also stated that the US military knew about the impeding attacks and had systems in place to warn them quickly if missiles were fired.

He also asserted that Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned. He called Qaseem Solemaini a ‘global terrorist’ and one ‘who caused bloodshed to not only US soldiers and citizens but also to many others including Iranians’. “Peace and stability cannot prevail in Middle East as long as Iran continues to foment terrorism,” asserted Trump.

“We want you to have a great future. US is ready to embrace peace,” Trump said in his address directed to the people of Iran.

Agencies