Tehran: Iran will not compromise on its nuclear enrichment rights, said the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that its entitlement to nuclear energy is firmly grounded in international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), state media reported Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Tehran, Baqaei dismissed what he described as baseless speculation in Western media regarding Iran’s enrichment programme, stressing that the country’s legitimate rights, as recognised under international law, are non-negotiable, reports the country’s official news agency IRNA.

He underlined that the right to peaceful enrichment is neither a favour nor a concession granted by any external power that can be withdrawn under pressure or during times of conflict.

As long as Iran remains a signatory to the NPT, he said, it must be able to fully benefit from the treaty’s provisions.

Responding to reports about alleged enrichment-related discussions during recent Iran-US negotiations held in Pakistan, Baqaei clarified that any potential agreement must first establish a comprehensive framework. He noted that until the broader terms are settled, discussions on specifics — particularly on sensitive matters involving war and peace between Iran and the United States — would be premature.

In another part of his remarks, Baqaei rejected claims that Iran had reduced or halted its support for the Lebanese resistance. He stated that Iran has consistently backed what he termed the country’s legitimate resistance and that ending the war in Lebanon was a key component of the ceasefire understanding discussed during the Islamabad talks.

He alleged that the other side, referring to Israel, failed to honour that aspect of the ceasefire from the outset. However, Iran has remained committed to its position and continues to pursue the issue seriously in ongoing diplomatic engagements, he said.

Baqaei further explained that under any agreement, if one party violates its commitments, the other party is entitled to proportionately scale back its own obligations. He described as “completely false” any claims suggesting that Iran has neglected resistance fronts in Lebanon despite its stated commitments under the ceasefire understanding.

Commenting on a European proposal to establish a United Nations-led coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz, Baqaei said Iran, as a littoral state, along with regional partners, is fully capable of ensuring the security of the vital waterway.

He added that Iran has historically acted as a guardian of security in the Strait of Hormuz and claimed that the only disruptions witnessed in the past 40 days have stemmed from what he described as an imposed war involving the United States and Israel.

Baqaei cautioned that any foreign intervention in regional affairs would further complicate the situation. He also expressed satisfaction that several European countries have not, in his view, fallen into what he termed a trap set by the US and Israel, reports IRNA.

He reiterated that Iran, in cooperation with regional nations, can maintain stability in the Strait of Hormuz, provided that US involvement and what he described as warmongering in the region come to an end.