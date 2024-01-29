Baghdad: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iraqi Shia militia, has claimed the responsibility for drone attacks on three US bases in Syria and a naval facility in Israel.

The group said Sunday in an online statement that its fighters launched explosive-laden drones on three US military bases in Syria, including the al-Shaddadi base, the al-Tanf base, and the Rukban camp near Syria’s borders with Iraq and Jordan, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that it launched a fourth drone strike on the Zevulun naval facility near the port city of Haifa in Israel.

The group said the attacks were part of a series of retaliatory measures against the US forces amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said in a statement that three US troops were killed and dozens more injured in a drone attack on a US base in northeastern Jordan, near the Syrian border.

Jordanian Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin Sunday also confirmed to Jordan’s state-run Al Mamlaka TV that an attack had targetted the al-Tanf base in southeastern Syria, affirming that no attack targeting US forces occurred on the country’s soil.

It is not clear yet whether the drone attack is the same that the group carried out near Syria’s borders with Iraq and Jordan.

US President Joe Biden vowed Sunday in a statement to hold accountable those responsible for the killing of three US service members and cast blame on Iran-backed militant groups.

IANS