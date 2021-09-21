Boinda: For the past few days, elephants have been on a damaging spree in various parts under Bamur range in Angul district. This has caused wide resentment among the locals who have been rolling their sleeves for an agitation against the forest department September 22.

As farmers have been losing their crops to the marauding giants on a daily basis, they have accused the forest department of doing nothing to contain the menace.

Local farmers, united under Jeeban Jibika Krushi Jami Surakhya Committee, held a meeting and discussed the issue Saturday. Residents of various villages alleged that there was no let-up in elephant menace in this range while the forest department has allegedly failed to subdue the mayhem for a long time.

Farming community has been the worst affected. The frequent visits of these animals to farmlands have robbed the farmers of sleep.

With paddy crops and vegetables being trampled and destroyed on a regular basis, they have voiced their concern and demanded effective step against the problem.

They also alleged that in most cases, affected farmers are left deprived of compensation from the forest department.

“Although forest officials are being urged to take action, nothing is being done,” locals further alleged. Farmers lamented that as a result, their economic condition was shattered by the elephants.

They demanded immediate deployment of elephant squads and right assessment of the crop damage.

It may be noted here that a farmer guarding his crop was killed Friday night by an elephant at Khandualmunda village under Mahabirod Range in Dhenkanal.

