Nuapada: An Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) jawan from Dharambandha village in this district reportedly died in a road accident in Tamil Nadu, sources said Monday.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Pramod Majhi, a resident of Majhipada of Dharambandha village.

He was posted under Boden block in Nuapada district as an IRB jawan. However, he was assigned election duty at Tamilnadu and had to move there. Majhi met with an accident while he had gone outside for some work and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Hearing the news of the death, his family members have completely broken down with grief. A pall of gloom prevailed in Dharambandha village and Nuapada district after the news spread.

Pramod is survived by his wife Samantini Majhi and their 3-year-old son Siyans Majhi. The body of the jawan will first reach Bhubaneswar and then it will be taken to Dharambandha, sources said.

PNN