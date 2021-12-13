Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Bhubaneswar will launch special tour packages on Pilgrim Special Tourist Trains. Among the trains are ‘Vibrant Gujarat’, which will travel to western India and services will start in January, 2022. Similarly the ‘Bharat Darshan’ tourist train to northern India will start in March, 2022.

As per official information, the special train to Gujarat will have boarding points at Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Talcher Road, Angul, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda, while the special train for north India tour will have boarding points at Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak and Balasore.

It will be a good opportunity for people to visit important religious and tourist places at very affordable rates said an official.

The packages are all inclusive of accommodation, road transport, sightseeing, vegetarian meals (breakfast, lunch & dinner), IRCTC tour escorts and travel insurance charges.

On the ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ train tour, the tourists can visit Jyotirling in Somnath, Dwarakadhish Temple, Jyotirling at Nageswar, Krishna temple at Bet Dwaraka, Akshardham Temple and Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity – the world’s tallest statue.

On the ‘Bharat Darshan’ train tour, tourists can visit Mata Vaishno Devi at Katra, Taj Mahal at Agra, Krishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura, Golden Temple and Wagah Border in Amritsar and Mansa Devi Temple & Gaanga Aarti in Haridwar.

Passengers of this region may avail the above tourist packages to visit religious places and tourist destinations from the boarding points from the above stations from Odisha towards Gujarat and North India with a minimum price.

Apart from this, IRCTC regional office in this city is also offering the most affordable domestic air packages to various parts of India and abroad. These packages will be available on group departures and customised basis on requirement.