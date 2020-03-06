Cuttack: Panic gripped among the locals after a coronavirus suspect, who was kept in the isolation ward of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack escaped Thursday night.

Sources said that the suspect, believed to be a native of Ireland came to Odisha Thursday. He was suspected to be infected with coronavirus while undergoing screening at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar. He was rushed to the isolation ward of SCB Hospital for detail diagnosis. However, later he was later found missing.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have lodged a complaint at Mangalabag police station in this regard Friday morning.

At a time when coronavirus outbreak has triggered panic among the locals, the missing case of the Irish man from SCB Hospital has raised questions on the security arrangements at healthcare institutions of the State.

