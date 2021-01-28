Mumbai: Rumours were in the corridors of Hindi film industry that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were dating each other. However, the couple has not opened up on the relationship yet.

Both have kept their silence on this matter so far. But many times both have been spotted together. On the occasion of New Year’s also, Katrina shared a photo, in which the reflection of Vicky Kaushal was seen in the mirror. Photos of both of them had gone viral on social media.

Now once again Katrina has posted a photo on her Instagram account. Fans said that in the photo she is hugging Vicky Kaushal and this photo is cropped.

In the photo shared by Katrina, she is seen hugging a man wearing a t-shirt in mustard colour. At the same time, Vicky Kaushal has shared a video on his Instagram account, in which he is seen in the exact mustard t-shirt. Fanss say that the person present with Katrina in the photo is none other than Vicky Kaushal.

Earlier, both of them had also made headlines during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Although both of them shared the party photos separately, fans had discovered that both of them had celebrated the New Year together.

Just so happy for my girl! Shes happy..shes glowing.. shes flourishing! N that shirt pillow n lil butterflies are jus ♥️🥺#KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal #Vickat pic.twitter.com/qiJszXmtbw — Nush (@tanyeahok) January 28, 2021

The discussion of these two caught up when Katrina replied to a question in the last season of Koffee with Karan saying that she thinks she will look good with Vicky.

When the latter was informed about her answer, he looked quite swooned and more than happy to hear it. He said, “I was surprised she knows about my existence.”