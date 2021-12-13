Mumbai: It seems romance is in the air for the gorgeous Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa. After Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Guru and Nora seem to be the next B-Town couple.

Now pictures of Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa are going viral on social media. As soon as the pictures of the two having a gala time at a beach went viral, fans seem to have smelled something fishy.

The pictures have gone viral. Many users thronged towards the comment section speculating the romance between the two stars. While many dropped heart emojis, a user commented, “Are they together?”. Another user wrote, “Daya, kuch to gadbad hai.” A third user even tagged celebrity choreographer Terence Lewis in the comment section.

New photos of the two from their vacation in Goa have surfaced on the internet. The pictures have now sparked dating rumours.

In the pictures, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa were seen enjoying some beach time together. In one picture the two looked extremely happy, another sees them enjoy walking in the water by the beach shore. Going by the viral pictures, it seems the two share a great bond of camaraderie with each other.

While Nora Fatehi flaunted her midriff in a crop top and a pair of shorts, Guru Randhawa, on the other hand, was seen wearing a printed co-ord set. The two are seen conversing with each other while standing on the beach.

The Punjabi pop star is one of the most popular artists in the industry and Nora has made a name for herself in the industry too. From ‘Saki Saki’ to ‘Haye Garmi’, her amazing dance moves are much loved by everyone. The two even vowed everyone with their amazing chemistry in the music video for ‘Naach Meri Rani‘.