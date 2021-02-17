Mumbai: There is good news for the fans of famous comedian-actor Sunil Grover aka Gutthi. If media reports are anything to go by, The Kapil Sharma Show producer, superstar Salman Khan is reportedly planning to bring back Sunil in the show.

Reports said, Sunil may return in the next season of The Kapil Sharma Show. According to the news, Salman Khan has tried to make reconciliation between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma.

Few people know that Salman is also the producer of this show. In such a situation, it is his attempt to bring Sunil Grover back in the show. However, so far the show makers have not confirmed any such thing that Sunil Grover can work back with Kapil Sharma.

Sunil left the show a few years ago after a fight with Kapil. Both of them got upset during a tour. It is also said that in addition to abusing Sunil, Kapil threw a shoe at him.

Talking about the Kapil Sharma Show, the show has been off air for some time and its third season will start soon. The decision to take the show off air was taken because Kapil has gone on paternity break. His wife Ginni gave birth to a son February 1, before which both of them are the parents of a daughter, Anaira.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ also stars Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh among others. On the work front, Sunil Grover was last seen in Amazon Prime Video web series ‘Tandav’, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dimple Kapadia and Kritika Kamra among others.

He also acted in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat in 2019 and shares a very good bond with the superstar. The star comedian has many more films lined up for him.