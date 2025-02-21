Mumbai: Hindi film superstar Salman Khan is set to make his Hollywood debut with a special cameo in the remake of the 2021 Argentinian film ‘Seven Dogs’, currently being filmed in Saudi Arabia.

Fans have shared videos and pictures from the set on social media, where Salman is seen dressed as an auto-rickshaw driver. In the viral footage, he is wearing a khaki driver’s uniform, sparking speculation that he is portraying a simple, down-to-earth character. The video also shows him interacting with crew members and relaxing between takes.

Salman’s new look has been well received by fans, who are eagerly anticipating his Hollywood debut.

Meanwhile, the makers of Sikandar, Salman’s upcoming film, recently unveiled a new poster featuring him in mood lighting with shades of red and green. The film promises an engaging story and dynamic performances, setting the stage for yet another memorable performance from the superstar.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for Ghajini, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.