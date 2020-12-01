Sambalpur: The jumbo population in the state faces an uncertain and dangerous future with the pachyderms facing serious threat from the humans in the region due to man-animal conflicts, a report said. Once the pride of the state, elephants now see the state as a graveyard. Animal lovers claimed that the pachyderms are no more safe even in their habitats.

Reportedly, a tusker died after it came in contact with live wires laid for poaching of wild boars at Jaduluisingh rural forest under Sadar forest range in this district late Sunday night, forest officials said Monday. Divisional Forest Officer Sanjit Kumar confirmed the cause.

This is the third death this year as earlier two tuskers have allegedly died under similar circumstances. Earlier, a tusker was recovered dead near Basiapada village with its tusks missing which were recovered afterwards from the hollow of a tree.

Later, a tusker was found dead in the jungle near the Icchapali village under the forest range because of septicemia after it was rendered critical due to bullets fired by poachers.

On being informed, forest officials recovered the tusker carcass in the forest, Monday. Sambalpur DFO Sanjit Kumar and assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Madanlal Sharma also reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Preliminary inquiries ascertained the reason behind the tusker’s death. It may be noted that the body bore no injury marks. As mentioned, it was being suspected that the animal might have died after coming in contact with live wires laid for poaching of wild boars.

The animal, part of 18-member herd, was seen Sunday night eating paddy crops at Basiapada and Bargetikra in the area. There the people drove the herd away into the forest but to everyone’s surprise it was found lying dead this morning.

The carcass was buried at the spot following a post-mortem. Samples were collected from carcass for laboratory examination. Its tuskers were trimmed and brought to the forest office.

Forest officials said there are 60 herds of elephants living in the forests under Sadar forest range which frequently stray into local forest and result in loss of properties and lives. Forest officials have taken up patrolling in the area but that has failed to deter the animals from straying into human habitats.

PNN