We have many friends with whom we share all our feelings. But there are very few friends who can understand our emotions so we have a different attachment with them which sometimes turns into love.

In such a situation, it becomes important for us to understand those emotions so that we either accept the feelings or stop them at the right time.

Giving priority

Giving time to a relationship is very important. If a person is giving priority that means you are very important for them. If you call a person and he comes to you at the next moment irrespective of night or day, then it means they like you very much.

Special gestures

If your loved one keeps doing something to make you feel special like bringing cake for you on your birthday, changing your bad mood, paying attention to your tiny things like hairstyle, dressings etc. If you are getting these signs from your friend, then understand that these feelings are not friendship but a gesture of love.

Possessive

It is common friends pull legs, but it changes as soon as an outsider comes between you. This sign speaks of their positive nature. At the same time, if they restrict you regarding your dress or hair style, then understand this is more than a friendship.

Jealousy

If your friend is filled with envy upon seeing you getting near someone else then these signs can never be of friendship. These are more than friendships. So understand that he definitely likes you.