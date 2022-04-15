Mumbai: Actor Ishaan Dhawan shares how he prepped for his role in ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’. Ishaan is really excited to play a lead and totally different character in the show.

To get into the skin of his role, he in fact embarked on Devkund waterfall trekking.

Elaborating on the preparations made for his character, Ishaan said: “I had a parallel lead before but in ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ I am playing the lead character for the first time. My character Neel Khurana is a resident of Delhi and he loves to travel, roam and take photos. He takes his DSLR with him wherever he goes and is a very lively person who speaks for the truth.”

“In the promo as Neel Khurana, I can be seen climbing a mountain although I had never done trekking before. To inculcate the habit of trekking, I visited the Devkund Waterfall trek located near Mahabaleshwar before the start of the shoot for the show, where I climbed the mountains, which gave me an understanding of the precautions to be taken and what all things are to be taken care of,” he added.

‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ will start from this April 18 on Star Bharat.