Bhubaneswar: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has rejected the plea of Puri’s Jagannath temple to “reconsider” holding Rath Yatra and other Jagannath festivals on random dates across the globe, and said it “respectfully bows out of the discussion once and for all”.

An ISKCON spokesperson, on the other hand, said the organisation has been spreading Jagannath culture in over 100 countries for the last 60 years, and the entire purpose of Rath Yatra is that the “Lord of the universe” comes out to shower his blessings on everyone.

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC), the highest decision-making body of the 12th-century shrine, said that ISKCON responded to his July 4 letter and informed him that the organisation was not accepting the temple’s pleas.

He said the organisation, in the letter to Puri’s titular king, also said, “…We respectfully bow out of this discussion once and for all.”

Deb, the first servitor of Lord Jagannath, had in the letter to ISKCON governing body commission (GBC) chairman Madhusevita Dasa, urged the organisation to “reconsider and revise” its October 19, 2025 decision to perform Rath Yatra in countries outside India on random dates throughout the year.

“Madhusevita Dasa, in his reply email July 7, firmly rejected my appeal,” Deb said, expressing concern over the development.

Sources, without revealing the content of the email, said the ISKCON authorities have given a short reply to the Gajapati Maharaja.

The titular king had urged ISKCON to ensure all its temples across the globe celebrate ‘Snana Yatra’ only on ‘Jyestha Purnima’.

He also urged that all ISKCON temples in India celebrate Rath Yatra only within the nine-day festival period commencing on ‘Ashadha Shukla Paksha Dvitiya Tithi’.

On holding Rath Yatra, he quoted scriptures saying that the chariot festival could be observed any day during the nine-day period from ‘Ashada Shukla Ditiwa’.

“We are not asking them to hold Rath Yatra on one particular day. The scriptures allow a nine-day period. ISKCON may observe the Rath Yatra during that time,” he said.

The Gajapati Maharaja said he had been opposing ISKCON’s untimely Rath Yatra for about two decades.

“Can one change the date of birth of Jesus Christ or Prophet Mohammad or the dates of Ganesh Chaturthi or Janmastami?” he said.

Yudhistir Govinda Das, country director of communications and national spokesperson for ISKCON, said, “The whole purpose of Rath Yatra, as per ‘shastras’ (scriptures) is that Lord Jagannath comes out to shower his blessings on everyone. ISKCON has carried that spirit all over the world for almost 60 years by spreading Jagannath culture not just in India but in more than 100 countries where Hinduism hardly exists.”