Kolkata: Buoyed by his team’s come-from-behind win in the first leg, Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera is bullish as they prepare to defend their lead against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the second leg of the first semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.

The Kalinga Warriors came back from a goal deficit in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday to win the match 2-1, courtesy of goals by Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna. With their first-leg win over the Mariners, Odisha FC have remained unbeaten at home throughout the ISL 2023-24 season.

Taking the pitch in Kolkata on Sunday for the second leg, Lobera’s men will look forward to sustaining their lead.

The head coach is amazed at his team’s feat of concluding the ongoing ISL season unbeaten at home. “It is amazing. Amazing numbers, an amazing experience. The atmosphere (at home) was very good for us. It’s a big achievement,” stated Lobera in the post-match press conference after Tuesday’s win.

He continued, “I think the players did an amazing job. Also, our supporters helped us a lot, pushing us in our good moments and our bad moments. But this is the past. We need to put the focus on the next game. And hopefully, we can reach the final,” Lobera added.

Back in November 2023, the two teams met in Kolkata for their AFC Cup group stage fixture and the away team registered a dominating 2-5 win, overcoming the pressure of playing Mohun Bagan SG in front of their huge fanbase.

On being asked whether the Spaniard is concerned about facing Mohun Bagan SG in their home, even though Odisha FC currently hold the lead, Lobera used their AFC Cup encounter as an example.

“Big game against a big team. In a very good stadium. Difficult place to play. But, we did it, in the AFC Cup also. The team showed the character we need to show for big games, and I am excited about this game. I am confident because our players, always this season, have shown everyone that they are ready for the games and I am excited about this challenge with a positive mentality because I think we can get a very good result and reach a final,” he said with confidence.

Lobera added, “When you are playing in front of a lot of people in a stadium like this, full (stadium), means you are playing for something important. I think it is a big motivation for me as a coach, for the players. I think it is good to play this kind of game.”

Carlos Delgado will miss the second leg owing to his red card in the first leg, where he influenced his team to their first win against Mohun Bagan SG in the ISL this season, scoring Odisha FC’s equaliser. The 47-year-old Lobera was disheartened at the loss of their star defender but chose to confide in his remaining players for the crucial second leg.

Lobera said, “Obviously to lose Carlos is painful, and also the way we lost him. But, in the end, we don’t need to try to find excuses. Me, as a coach, I need to try to find solutions,” he commented.

Emphasizing his confidence, he said, “We need to be ready, and we have enough squad to play against them. But for sure, as a coach, I prefer to have all the players available.”

Summarising the 2023-24 season for the Kalinga Warriors, Lobera stated, “It has been an amazing job from the players, from the staff, or the people who are working with me. I think it’s important to enjoy the way (leading us here to the semi-final), to enjoy this moment. And we need to know the responsibility we have. And our responsibility is to make the people (our fans) happy.”

IANS