New Delhi: A Pakistani national and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) chief, Aslam Faruqi, responsible for the recent Kabul terror attack on Sikhs, was arrested by Afghan security forces in a special operation Saturday.

Afghan intel agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a release confirmed the arrest. Sources told IANS that Aslam Faruqi’s real name is Abdullah Orakzai and he comes from the Orakzai agency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Before Faruqi joined the Islamic State (ISKP), he was an active member of the Tehreek-e-Taliban terror outfit. He replaced Abu Omar Khorasani as ISKP chief a year ago, sources said.

The ISKP took responsibility for the suicide attack on a Kabul gurdwara in which 27 Sikhs were killed recently. A native of Kerala, who had fled India a few years ago to join the Islamic State, was one of the terrorists used for the attack.

IANS