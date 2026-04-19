Washington: President Donald Trump called Israel a “great ally of the United States of America” and heaped praise on the country for its “courage” and “loyalty” as the conflict with Iran continues to escalate.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social Saturday (local time), Trump said that Israel has stood by the US in times of conflict, “unlike others,” and continues to fight hard.

“Whether people like Israel or not, they have proven to be a great ally of the United States of America. They are courageous, bold, loyal, and smart, and, unlike others that have shown their true colours in a moment of conflict and stress, Israel fights hard, and knows how to win! Trump said.

These remarks come a day after the US President warned Israel against bombing Lebanon and had said, “Enough is enough.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that the country is determined to exercise control and supervision over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until the war is definitively ended and a lasting peace is achieved in the region.

The statement, reported by Iranian media, came after Iran’s main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, announced earlier Saturday the resumption of strict control over the Strait of Hormuz, citing the continuation of US naval blockade against Iran.

The SNSC said it will control the strait by demanding vessel information, issuing passage permits, charging fees for security and environmental services, and directing traffic according to its regulations and wartime protocols, Xinhua news agency reported.

“By the time the enemy seeks to cause disruption to the vessels’ transit through the strait and resorts to methods such as imposing a naval blockade, which will be considered as violations of the (current two-week) ceasefire, the country will prevent the conditional and restricted reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,” it said.

The SNSC noted that a major part of the equipment for US bases in West Asia is supplied via the Strait of Hormuz, which it said poses a threat to Iranian and regional security.