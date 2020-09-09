Jersualem: The total number of Covid-19 cases in Israel jumped to 137,565 Tuesday with the addition of 3,590 new cases, the highest daily rise since the pandemic outbreak in February.

The Israeli Ministry of Health said that the death toll rose by 14 to 1,040, while the number of patients in serious condition dropped from 470 to 454, out of 936 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported.

The total number of recoveries increased to 107,003, with 1,548 new recoveries, while the tally of active cases rose to 29,522. The number of ventilated patients in Israel also reached a record high of 143.

Earlier Tuesday, Israel announced new anti-coronavirus measures, including a partial lockdown on dozens of cities and communities, to battle the surge in coronavirus infections.

The new restrictions, which have been approved by a special ministerial committee, were imposed on 40 cities, neighbourhoods and towns across Israel, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry.

The seven-day lockdown includes a curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time and closure of schools and kindergartens.