Tel Aviv/Dubai: Israel said Monday it has detailed plans for at least three more weeks of war as its military pounded sites across Iran overnight, while Iranian drone attacks temporarily shut Dubai airport and hit a key oil facility in the United Arab Emirates. The US-Israeli war on Iran is now entering its third week, with no clear end in sight, shutting down the Strait of Hormuz through which 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flow, pushing up oil prices and raising fears of a renewed spike in global inflation.

US President Donald Trump Sunday called for a coalition of nations to help reopen the vital shipping route and warned that the NATO alliance faces a “very bad” future if its members fail to come to Washington’s aid. His call drew a wary response from allies, who voiced support for diplomatic efforts to reopen the route but signalled caution about the possibility of military action. Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told reporters there are detailed operational plans for the war with Iran for the next three weeks, along with additional plans extending further ahead. The military has framed its aims as limited to weakening Iran’s capacity to threaten Israel by striking ballistic missile infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and the security apparatus. “We want to make sure that they are as weak as possible, this regime, and that we degrade all their capabilities, all parts and all wings of their security establishment,” Shoshani said. The military has said it still has thousands of targets to hit inside Iran.

HEAVY STRIKES REPORTED ACROSS IRAN

Iran’s Mehr news agency reported five people were killed and seven wounded in overnight strikes hitting Markazi province in central Iran.

The news agency said a residential area on the outskirts of Arak city was attacked as well as a residential building in the Mahallat county. In Khomein city, also in Markazi province, a boys’ school was targeted, causing some damage to the surrounding area. No casualties were reported. The Israeli military said Monday it was carrying out air strikes on Tehran, Shiraz and Tabriz against what it described as the infrastructure of the “Iranian terror regime”. Rescue workers in Tehran worked to pull people from the mangled wreckage of a building in what an Iranian Red Crescent aid worker said was an entirely residential alleyway.