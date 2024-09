Tel Aviv: The Israeli army chief said Wednesday that the military is preparing for a possible ground operation in Lebanon.

Addressing troops on the northern border, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said the latest Israeli airstrikes were designed to ”prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah.”

To achieve the goal of returning the displaced citizens of northern Israel to their homes, “we are preparing the process of a maneuver,” he said.

AP