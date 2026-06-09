Dubai: Iranian state television Tuesday reported that at least two members of an air defence unit were killed in the Israeli attacks that rocked the country the day before.

The report represented the first time Iran acknowledged fatalities from the attacks, which have put the Mideast on edge and represented the biggest blow yet to the straining ceasefire in the Iran war.

Iranian state TV identified the men as Bahman Hosseini and Ali Reza Abiri, without offering a rank for them. It said they would be buried in a city outside of Tehran, suggesting they had been posted near the capital.