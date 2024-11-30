Jerusalem: An Israeli fighter jet struck a portable medium-range rocket launcher in southern Lebanon, according to a statement issued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The statement said the strike was carried out as “terrorist activity and movement of a Hezbollah portable rocket launcher were identified in southern Lebanon,” Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack came despite the entry into force of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon since early Wednesday, paving the way for an end to their nearly 14-month-long fighting.

The statement noted that the IDF troops are deployed in southern Lebanon, working to remove any threat that endangers Israel and constitutes a violation of the ceasefire.

Earlier Friday, the IDF warned residents of 63 villages in southern Lebanon not to return to their homes until further notice.

Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the IDF, posted on social media platform X a map highlighting the restricted area, where these villages are located, warning that anyone entering this area would be exposed to danger.

The area, roughly 120 km long and 3 km wide, extends from Naqoura in the west to Shebaa in the east.

Israel’s security cabinet on Tuesday night approved a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon, starting early Wednesday. According to the ceasefire deal, the Lebanese army will take control of southern border areas over the next 60 days, Israel will gradually withdraw, and civilians will return home.