Beirut: Lebanon’s Health Ministry says the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon since early Monday has reached 558, including 50 children and 94 women.

Health Minister Firass Abiad told reporters Tuesday that 1,835 people were wounded during the same period and were taken to 54 hospitals around Lebanon.

Abiad added that four paramedics were among those killed, and 16 paramedics and firefighters were among the wounded.

AP