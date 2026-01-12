Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): ISRO’s PSLV-C62, carrying an Earth Observation satellite and several commercial payloads, encountered an anomaly during the third stage of the flight, space agency chairman V Narayanan said Monday.

The 44.4 metre tall four-stage rocket lifted off as scheduled at 10.18 am from the spaceport here.

The mission was intended to place a primary Earth Observation satellite and multiple co-passenger satellites into a 512 km Sun-Synchronous Orbit.

According to ISRO, the first two stages performed within expected parameters, and at the end of the third stage (PS3), the vehicle experienced “disturbances”.

Addressing the team at the Mission Control Centre here, ISRO chief Narayanan said, “The PSLV is a four-stage vehicle with two solid stages and two liquid stages. The performance of the vehicle up to the end of the third stage was expected. Close to the end of the third stage we are seeing more disturbance in the vehicle and subsequently, there was a deviation observed in the flight path.”

“We are analysing the data and we shall come back at the earliest,” he said.

Later, in a post on ‘X’, ISRO said, “the PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly during the end of PS3 (third stage). A detailed analysis has been initiated.”

The mission was the first launch of the year, part of a contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO.

PTI